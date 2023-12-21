EGR Exploration Limited CEO Daniel Rodriguez joined Steve Darling from Proactive and shared important news that the company has entered into an agreement with Harvest Gold, allowing Harvest Gold to acquire 100% of EGR’s Urban Barry property in the James Bay/Abitibi region of Quebec. Rodriguez provided details of the transaction and what it means for both companies.

The Urban Barry property, covering approximately 6,900 hectares, holds strategic significance due to its proximity to Osisko Mining Corp/Gold Field’s Windfall property and the Langlois base metal-silver-gold mine, which is situated approximately 30 km to the northwest. This location presents exciting exploration potential and opportunities for Harvest Gold.

EGR Exploration’s decision to enter into this agreement demonstrates its commitment to maximizing the value of its assets and leveraging strategic opportunities in the mining sector. Harvest Gold’s involvement in this transaction further underscores its interest in expanding its presence in this promising mining region.

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

[email protected]