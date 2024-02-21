Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vancouver – TheNewswire – February 20, 2024 – Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (“Element79 Gold”, the “Company”) Vancouver – is pleased to announce that today it has filed its annual financial statements in respect of its year ended August 31, 2023, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Required Documents“). The Filings are available on SEDAR+ as well as the CSE website.

As previously announced, the Company was under a voluntary management cease trade order (“MCTO“) for failure to file its annual financials and the required documents and it will remain in default until it completes the filing of its Q1 Interim Financial statements for the period ended November 30, 2024 along with the management discussion and analysis, and the interim CEO and CFO certifications.

The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203“) by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases until the situation is satisfactorily rectified.

