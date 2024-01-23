Reading Time: 3 minutes

January 23, 2024 – TheNewswire – Enbridge continues to build on its commitment to being a low-carbon solutions provider to industry by joining Carbon Management Canada’s (CMC) Joint Industry Partnership program, which brings together industry leaders, technology innovators and researchers involved in carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Participation in this collaborative program will provide Enbridge access to CCS expertise and data from projects hosted at the CMC’s Newell County Facility in southern Alberta, where carbon-dioxide injection and subsurface monitoring initiatives spearhead research and innovation.

“Enbridge is an industry leader in moving to a more sustainable, lower-carbon future and CCS will play an important part,” says Adam Chalkley, Director, Low Carbon Development with Enbridge. “An active role in this CMC program will deepen our CCS knowledge and networks, which will directly benefit Enbridge projects like the Wabamun Carbon Hub under development west and north of Edmonton, Alberta, along with other CCS projects across our North American footprint.”

“We are delighted to welcome Enbridge to our Joint Industry Partnership program,” says CMC President and CEO Neil Wildgust. “CMC’s research provides essential knowledge for de-risking and monitoring of geological storage in support of CCS deployment.”

The collaboration between CMC and Enbridge showcases a transformative step towards realizing Canada’s aspirations for sustainable energy practices. Together, CMC and Enbridge strive to de-risk methodologies and understand the intricacies of commercial-scale CCS endeavours.

About Carbon Management Canada

CMC is a national, not-for-profit organization working to develop and deploy emissions reduction solutions to support Canadian industries. CMC aims to move solutions more quickly from research to market, thereby growing the Canadian economy, increasing Canada’s competitiveness in world markets, and supporting practical, feasible, and economically viable industrial emissions reductions. We assist innovators in developing methane monitoring, CCUS and subsurface monitoring technologies, and provide techno-economic analysis to companies, investors, and governments to direct research, development, investment, and policymaking. Visit cmcghg.com for more information.

About Enbridge

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We’re investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We’re advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage and are committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge’s common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

