Endeavour Mining PLC (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) Executive Vice President of Exploration Jono Lawrence visits the Proactive London studio to speak with Thomas Warner about the top-10 global gold producer’s exploration efforts.

Endeavour operates four mines across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso. The Tanda-Iguela property in Côte d’Ivoire continues to be Endeavour’s largest exploration focus, with over 226km of drilling completed on the property since late 2021, 168km of which has been completed during YTD 2023.

Lawrence gives more detail about progress as Tanda-Iguela, where a 303% increase in indicated ounces led to a significant 4.5 million ounce yield. This achievement is part of Endeavour’s strategy to establish tier-one assets and expand its exploration portfolio. He says that a key factor in Endeavour’s rapid progress is its ability to mobilize resources quickly, thanks to its extensive network in West Africa.

In 2022 alone, Endeavour expanded its drilling program from 70,000 to 180,000 metres. This efficiency is underpinned by the company’s considerable investment in technical staff and drilling equipment. Lawrence outlines the company’s next steps, including the exploration of seven priority satellite targets near the Assafou deposit.

These targets, spanning a 12-kilometre strike length, promise similar mineralization styles as seen in Assafou itself. He adds that Endeavour’s upcoming plans at Tanda-Iguela involve a pre-feasibility study, extensive metallurgical test work, and community engagement initiatives.

