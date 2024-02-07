Reading Time: 2 minutes

Energy Plug Technologies Corp CEO Broderick Gunning joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share details on a strategic partnership with Ximen Mining for a transformative two-phase clean power storage and generation project.

This initiative is set to play a pivotal role in stabilizing, supporting, and powering the infrastructure of the Kenville mine, located in Nelson, British Columbia.

Gunning explained that this collaborative effort will bring “green” infrastructure to Ximen, resulting in a significant reduction in the use of diesel fuel, leading to substantial cost savings on electricity bills.

Energy Plug’s cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage System will serve as a cornerstone for this endeavor, ensuring uninterrupted power supply during outages and contributing to a stable and efficient mining operation.

The project is divided into two distinct phases, each with its own set of benefits. Phase One involves the installation of three 10kW lithium iron phosphate storage batteries, which will be seamlessly integrated with solar panels to provide power to three essential buildings on the site.

This initial phase sets the foundation for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy ecosystem at the Kenville mine. Phase Two represents a significant leap forward in the project’s scope. It encompasses the installation of a 1MW battery storage system meticulously designed to cater to the energy needs of large compressors, ventilation systems, and lighting across the entire mine site. Additionally, Phase Two incorporates the deployment of a 20kW riverside turbine for power generation, harnessing the natural flow of water as a renewable energy source.

One notable aspect of this partnership is the company’s ability to execute this project with its existing capabilities, foregoing the need for its proposed 100,000 sq ft. 10-gigawatt-hour facility, which was planned as part of a joint venture agreement with the Malahat Nation in British Columbia. This demonstrates Energy Plug Technologies Corp’s commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions efficiently and effectively.

In summary, the collaboration between Energy Plug Technologies Corp and Ximen Mining heralds a significant step toward greener, more sustainable mining practices while ensuring cost-efficiency and uninterrupted operations. This innovative project sets an exemplary standard for environmentally conscious energy solutions in the mining industry and showcases the potential for clean power to revolutionize mining operations.

