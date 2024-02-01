Reading Time: 3 minutes

The CRADA will help leverage both organizations’ strengths, potentially revolutionizing drone technology applications





CHICAGO, IL – (NewMediaWire) – February 01, 2024 – Epazz, Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that its holdings company ZenaDrone, Inc., a company known for its patented multispectral imaging sensor and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone technology, has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the US Naval Research Laboratory (USNRL), focused on advancing Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) technology.

ZenaDrone, Inc. is working with the US Navy to test and develop UAS Technologies in a hostile environment. The agreement will enable the testing of ZenaDrone 1000 with US Navy operations. ZenaDrone is advancing its landing gears to take off and dock on US Navy ships. We are developing a new heavy payload propulsion technology specifically tailored to USSOCOM end-user mission requirements. This move represents a pivotal step towards integrating advanced drone capabilities within military applications.

ZenaDrone’s innovative VTOL drone technology has distinguished itself by delivering extended flight times with heavy payloads using its patented technology. This advancement proposes to bring transformative changes to multiple logistics streams, notably in healthcare, tactical support, military applications, and beyond.

The CRADA represents a formalized partnership between federal research capabilities and the dynamic innovation of the private sector. It is a crucial instrument for aligning ZenaDrone’s objectives with the cutting-edge research and development programs at the US Naval Research Laboratory.

“ZenaDrone technology can assist our soldiers and troops in combat zones. We are excited to have the chance to explore use cases such as transporting essential medical supplies in harsh environments, either with our heavy-vertical-lift UAV platform or by increasing the range of existing aircraft. This year, the ZD1000 will greatly improve as it integrates with military technology,” stated Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz Inc.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in ZenaDrone mission to drive innovation within the aerospace industry. The CRADA will help leverage both organizations’ strengths, potentially revolutionizing drone technology applications and acknowledging Epazz’s commitment to collaborative enhancement of its product offerings.

For further information about this revolutionary partnership and to schedule a demonstration of the cutting-edge ZenaDrone technology, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.zenadrone.com.

About ZenaDrone Inc. (https://www.ZenaDrone.com/)

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology incorporating machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection, and monitoring solution.

About Epazz, Inc.

Epazz, Inc. is a mission-critical provider of Metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based software. It is a company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate firms, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions, enabling people to collaborate through VR in real-time. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the Metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” as defined by the “Safe Harbor” statement in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by their use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “continue” (or the negative variations thereof). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those the statements imply. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those such forward-looking statements contemplate. Epazz assumes no obligation, does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, and has no duty to update or correct information that third parties not paid for by Epazz prepare.

Investors are encouraged to review Epazz’s public filings on SEC.gov, including its unaudited and audited financial statements, its registration statement, Form 10-Ks, and Form 10-Qs, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, operations results, and the risks associated with the company and its operations. Penny stock picks need to be researched. Do your homework. Please review all our filings.

For more information, please contact the following:



Epazz Inc.

Investor Relations

[email protected]

(312) 955-8161

www.epazz.com/investors.aspx