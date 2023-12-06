Erdene Resource Development Corp CEO Peter Akerley joined Steve Darling from Proactive to has provided an update on the progress at the Bayan Khundii Gold Project, highlighting several significant milestones and accomplishments.

The construction at the Bayan Khundii Gold Project is well underway, with early works and site establishment activities nearing 80% completion. This includes the installation of temporary facilities, aggregate production, construction of temporary site roads, and the initiation of process plant civil works.

Akerley mentioned that the project has successfully ramped up its workforce, with approximately 330 employees and contractors on site as of September. This workforce expansion is crucial for the efficient execution of the project.

The remaining detailed design and shop fabrication drawings are progressing as scheduled, with substantial completion expected in the first quarter of 2024. This demonstrates the project’s adherence to its timeline.

The CEO reported that long lead and critical equipment orders are on track, and the first deliveries are scheduled for late Q4 2023. This ensures that the necessary equipment will be in place to support the project’s development.

Erdene Resource Development Corp continues to fulfill its commitments to the community and stakeholders. This includes repairing and upgrading approximately 30 kilometers of off-site roads and providing mine equipment operator training to residents of Bayankhongor province, with a significant portion of trainees securing full-time operator employment.

The company has also made progress with its gold exploration program at the Greater Dark Horse prospect. Drilling has intersected anomalous gold and/or indicator elements in 16 of 18 holes, showcasing the prospect’s mineralization potential.

Additionally, an IP survey covering a 9-square-kilometer area has identified several targets for further exploration. A trenching program near the surface has returned anomalous mineralization in multiple areas, highlighting the prospect’s prospects for future development.

