The downtrend for Dogecoin looks to be over. After trading in a range, there has been an exhilarating surge in Dogecoin’s value, with a notable 9% gain over the past 7 days. This surge has ignited a fresh wave of investor optimism.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises 48% in the Past Month. Will It See More Gains?

Dogecoin (DOGE), inspired by the “doge” Shiba Inu meme, was created in 2013. In 2021, its price soared to an all-time high of $0.7376. This rally was primarily driven by social media enthusiasm. Playful comments from high-profile individuals like SpaceX CEO Elon Musk further boosted it.

After a rough patch in 2023, Dogecoin has recovered its mojo. As of December 2023, the Dogecoin price has increased from a monthly low of $0.07149 to a peak of $0.1058. Dogecoin has recorded 19 green days (63%) out of 30, with a 9.87% price volatility in the last 30 days.

Dogecoin has moved up to become the 10th largest alt coin and the largest meme coin, with a market cap of $12.8 billion. Analysts have forecasted a rise to $0.117558 before the end of December.

Bonk (BONK) Has Achieved a $1 Billion Market Cap

The meme coin sector has a new contender set to overcome Dogecoin. The name is Bonk (BONK). The Solana-based memecoin took the meme coin market by surprise as it surpassed the market cap of Floki and Pepe.

CoinMarketCap data showed Bonk’s market cap at $1.14 billion as it ranked 56th. This a huge feat for a Bonk who is less than a year old.

Meanwhile, BONK price has increased 61.3% from a 7-day low of $0.00000951 to a 7-day high of $0.00003286. The alt coin has a 219.8% and 572.6% price pump on the 14-day and 30-day price chart. Analysts predict Bonk’s value will rise to $0.00002042 in December.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) To Surpass Bitcoin and Bonk in December

So many analysts are optimistic about the prospects of Meme Moguls (MGLS). They consider it the ultimate opponent to beat down body Bonk and Dogecoin in December. Can Meme Moguls compete? Let’s see. A new ICO, Meme Moguls, has quickly become one of the standouts in the meme coin community. It provides an interactive platform for meme lovers and gamers.

Perhaps its most exciting aspect is called the wealth leaderboard. The top 20 players win a share of daily earnings through cash prizes, promoting healthy competition among them. This leaderboard features the top players who compete in various competitions and tournaments. In this way, a stimulating competitive environment between users has been created by Meme Moguls.

The platform doesn’t stop there. It provides free and paid trading tournaments. Participants thus compete for cash prizes and special meme collectibles, with famous examples like Pepe. The collecting of rare meme collectibles adds a sense of value to the experience.

This is not just a game of competition; it also introduces Moguls World, a metaverse platform. In this virtual world, players can mine tokens, stake votes, and interact with each other. Having fun and making money. Moguls World turns the new ICO into an attractive investment opportunity.

In addition, Meme Moguls includes an in-game market where users can buy, sell, or trade items. Users can buy gaming items or trade them in for real cash. Right now, MGLS tokens are selling for only $0.0023, with room to grow tremendously in the bull market.

Conclusion

But Meme Moguls offers greater potential than Dogecoin or Bonk for December 2023. Furthermore, among these meme coins. Meme Moguls alone has utility. This means the odds of it winning the December battle are higher.

Also, the #MemeMoguls Community Mega Giveaway Event is currently on with $20,000 in MGLS tokens up for grabs. Many investors are already showing interest with trading activity up the roof. A price rally could begin any minute. So, get in to join the best crypto upward movement.

Visit Meme Moguls

The regulatory landscape surrounding cryptocurrencies is dynamic and varies across jurisdictions. Prior to engaging with Meme Moguls, it is your responsibility to ensure compliance with the applicable laws and regulations in your country or region.

Contact Details

Meme Moguls

Maverick

[email protected]

Company Website

https://mememoguls.com/