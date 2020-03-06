Eyecarrot Featured in BTV-Business Television Video Article Exploring Companies Using Innovation to Drive Success

Tickers: XTSX:EYC, PINX:EYCCF

Tags: #Healthcare

Toronto, ON, Canada – TheNewswire – Friday March 6, 2020 – Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSXV:EYC) | (OTC:EYCCF) is proud to be featured as one of the companies using innovation to drive success in BTV-Business Television video coverage. With the ongoing development of the Binovi Platform –a hardware- and software-based platform that combines software, hardware, expert knowledge, and data analysis to help optometrists and sports vision trainers work together with their clients to improve human performance– the company is working tirelessly to improve reliability and expand the capabilities of all aspects of the product.

“This feature from BTV has really cemented Eyecarrot as an innovation-first company and we hope to use that mentality and drive to further our success and expand our clientele. Our plan has long been to focus on using technology to help our clients gain measurable results with greater efficiency. The expansion into the sports vision training market will allow us to bring knowledgeable experts together with leading edge technology to directly impact human performance, from elite-level athletes all the way down to children with developmental issues,” said Adam Cegielski, Founder | CEO.

The company will continue to work with industry experts and its talented advisory board to expand the reach and breadth of the Binovi Platform as it continues the mass commercialization of the product throughout its verticals and around the world.

About BTV

BTV – Business Television, a half-hour weekly investment show, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. On air for over 20 years, BTV is broadcast nationally on BNN Bloomberg, BizTV, and Air Canada. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV interviews top analysts plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

About Eyecarrot

Eyecarrot is a human performance technology company that has developed Binovi , a hardware and software-centered platform. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique big data insights in order to deliver customized one-on-one training and treatment. Binovi is designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of cognitive skills related to human performance. We are working together under a common banner to help neuro-optometry, vision rehabilitation, and vision performance professionals gain measurable results in less time, and with less effort.

Adam Cegielski Sam Mithani PhD

President | CEO Chief Technology Officer

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.eyecarrot.com/investors/

Forward looking information:

