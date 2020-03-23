Eyecarrot Shares the Passing of Chief Scientific Director Dr. Selwyn Super

Troy Media/TheNewswire.com news release service

Tickers: XTSX:EYC, PINX:EYCCF

Tags: #Healthcare

Toronto, ON, Canada – TheNewswire – Monday March 23th, 2020 – Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSXV:EYC) (OTC:EYCCF) shares the passing of our Chief Scientific Director, Dr. Selwyn Super. Dr. Super was the catalyst in the founding of Eyecarrot, and was the visionary that helped guide and direct our efforts from very early on.

It was a chance encounter with Dr. Super that lead Eyecarrot Founder and CEO Adam Cegielski to begin our journey towards better human performance through better vision: our ambitious goal was to create an organization that could empower clinicians to change the way we understand, care for, treat, and approach vision. Fondly, Adam noted “It was Dr. Super who encouraged us to work with –and acquire– Wayne Engineering, the basis for Binovi Touch”. Dr. Super’s active involvement, work, and insights were instrumental in formulating both our short- and long-term goals and strategy. Together, they have ensured that our foundations are anchored in a global perspective of research and practice working together. It is Dr. Super’s life’s work and core concepts that fuel our Binovi platform and we have been humbled and grateful for his guidance.

Beyond his accomplishments as a specialist in the field of behavioral- and neuro-optometry, neurocognitive development, binocular vision, and educational psychology, it’s Dr. Super’s passion and belief in human potential that made us all into believers. Dr. Super fits every possible description of what it means to be a visionary. He will be sorely missed.

About Dr. Selwyn Super

Dr. Selwyn Super was Emeritus Professor in Optometry from the University of Johannesburg, and in Psychology from the University of Southern California and was a Post-doctoral fellow in Multivariate Neurocognitive Development, and graduated cum laude in remedial education, and educational psychology with a masters dissertation: The Influence of a Readiness Program on the Perceptual Development of the First Grader, and a doctoral dissertation: Stereopsis and its Educational Significance.

Dr. Super was the founding Dean of Optometry at the Rand Afrikaans University, and is a diplomate in Pediatrics, Binocular Vision and Perception of the American Academy of Optometry, an Academic Fellow of the College of Optometry in Vision Development, and was an Associate Director of the Optometric Extension Program, and has also served as the curriculum director of the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association.

Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO

Sam Mithani PhD

Chief Technology Officer

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.eyecarrot.com/investors/

Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.