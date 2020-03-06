Fabled Copper Corp. Announces Shares for Services Agreement

Tickers: XTSX:FCO, PINX:FMK

Tags: #Mining

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – March 6, 2020 – Fabled Copper Corp. (TSXV:FCO.V) (“Fabled” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a shares-for-services agreement (the “Agreement”) dated March 6, 2020 with Mackie Research Captial Corporation (“Mackie“), pursuant to the provisions of TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“) Policy 4.3.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Mackie, which has provided financial advisory services to the Company prior to the date hereof, will receive its fee in common shares of the Company. The shares will be issued under the Agreement at a deemed price per Share equal to the Discounted Market Price (as defined in Exchange policies) of the Shares as traded on the Exchange on the date of this news release. The Agreement is subject to the acceptance of the Exchange.

A total of 2,800,000 common shares will be issued upon approval of the Exchange, for services rendered to the Company by Mackie to date.

About Fabled

Fabled is a publicly listed (TSX-V:FCO) mineral exploration company whose primary business interest is in the Muskwa and ChurchKey copper properties located in Northern British Columbia. Further information about the Muskwa Property can be found in the 43-101 Technical Report on the Muskwa Project and the the 43-101 Technical Report on the ChurchKey Property filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For further information please contact:

Eugene A. Hodgson, President

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (604) 805-6600

eugenehodgson@shaw.ca

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

