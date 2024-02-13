Reading Time: < 1 minute

Far East Gold CEO Shane Menere joins Jonathan Jackson in the Proactive Australia studio to discuss a new phase of scout drilling at the company’s Woyla Copper-Gold Project in Indonesia. The company is focused on the Victory vein within the high-priority Aloe Rek prospect. Menere gives us a quick overview of the company and its Indonesian and Australian assets, before bringing the focus back to Woyla, the significance of previous work done there by Barrick Gold, the extended resource delineation campaign at Rek Rinti and how all the work being done in Indonesia ties into the company’s aims. It’s a busy time ahead for FEG, with plenty of news to come in the coming months.

“We are extremely excited at the prospect of drills turning at Aloe Rek. This milestone will be yet another remarkable first for us at Woyla,” Menere said. “It is incredible to think it is nearly 27 years to the day from when Barrick had hoped to commence drilling at its priority target, Aloe Rek and that Far East Gold will make this happen.”

