April 17, 2023 – TheNewswire – Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) has announced the completion of its first production build vehicle, the FF91 Futurist, off its production line at the FF ieFactory located in Hanford, California.

The FF 91 Vehicle is the only Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury electric vehicle, and it features an industry-leading 1,050 horsepower, an EPA-certified range of 381 miles, and 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.27 seconds. The first vehicle rolling off the line has undergone many rounds of updates and upgrades, both in terms of hardware and software, to optimize product quality and improve efficiency in subsequent stages.

The Company recently announced its three-phase delivery plan for the FF 91 vehicle, allowing the most flexibility for its manufacturing operations and market demand while delivering the best product to its users. The first phase is expected to begin at the end of May, with the second and third phases following. With the FF 91, Faraday Future is poised to make a significant impact on the ultra-luxury car market.

Xuefeng Chen, Global CEO of Faraday Future stated: “The first car was successfully assembled, and the core software system operated smoothly. This marked the first time in FF’s history that its established production process was completed.”

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car industry.

