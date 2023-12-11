Faron Pharmaceuticals Limited (AIM:FARN, OTC:FPHAF) chief executive Dr Markku Jalkanen speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London after the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company announced “very positive” Phase 1 data from the ongoing BEXMAB study in myeloid malignancies.

The data is being presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition taking place until tomorrow, December 12, 2023, in San Diego, California, and virtually. Jalkanen says the data reveals a promising response in patients, especially in inducing myeloid differentiation in Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a condition with limited treatment options

Typically, patients with this type of cancer have a life expectancy of around 24 months, making these results particularly significant. Investors and shareholders have responded positively to this latest news, as the trial shows a response rate potentially 5 to 10 times higher than the current standard of care. Faron Pharmaceuticals is now preparing to advance to the next trial phases and is exploring potential partnerships.

Regarding the company’s overall performance in 2023, Dr. Jalkanen expresses satisfaction with Faron’s ability to maintain and even increase its pace, with promising data accumulating from ongoing trials and the initiation of new ones. The company is targeting a marketing approval application by 2025, staying on track with its previously set goals.

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

[email protected]