Fathom Nickel CEO Ian Fraser joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share an exciting update regarding the company’s Albert Lake Project in Saskatchewan. Despite a brief weather delay, drilling operations have commenced on site, marking a significant milestone for Fathom Nickel.

Fraser provided insights into the initial drilling efforts, highlighting the primary target area: a robust and prominent conductor located in the northeastern section of the figure. This conductor, detected through time domain electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys, is estimated to be situated approximately 350 meters below the surface, with a minimum strike length of 450 meters. Moreover, it coincides with a gravity anomaly, further emphasizing its geological significance.

Fraser outlined the company’s expectations of uncovering additional drill targets from the “Middle” and “North” TDEM grids, underscoring the comprehensive approach to exploration at the Albert Lake Project.

Any potential drill targets identified from the “South” grid will be earmarked for future drill programs, indicating the company’s commitment to systematic and strategic exploration.

The commencement of drilling operations signifies a pivotal phase in Fathom Nickel’s exploration journey, as it seeks to unlock the potential of the Albert Lake Project and unearth valuable mineral resources.

With a focused approach and promising geological indicators, Fathom Nickel is poised to make significant strides in advancing its exploration efforts and delivering value to its stakeholders.

