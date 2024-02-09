Reading Time: 2 minutes

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) (“Financial Gravity”), a leading financial services provider, announced today that it achieved profitability for the first time in the quarter ending December 31, 2023, marking an important milestone for the company.

“We are thrilled to have reached profitability last quarter,” said Scott Winters, CEO of Financial Gravity. “Our strategic growth initiatives and focus on operational efficiency have driven improved financial performance. We intend to build on this momentum in 2024 and beyond.”

Financial Gravity has reached this significant profitability milestone due to the successful execution of our long-term growth strategy over the past few years. Key achievements that have fueled the path to profitability include: the acquisition and integration of Trusted Advisor/Trusted Team LLC, Marathon Financial Group, LLC, and Cambridge Cape Cod Advisors that expanded our client base in New Mexico, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Florida; development of technology that has enhanced our client experience and back-end systems; double-digit revenue growth from the prior year. These efforts have not only expanded the company’s market reach but have also enhanced its product and service offerings, enabling it to better serve its growing client base.

Winters reiterated Financial Gravity’s commitment to creating long-term value for its shareholders: “Today’s announcement reinforces the strength of our business model and growth strategy. We will maintain our balanced approach to maintain our growth momentum.

Financial Gravity’s latest financial statements and disclosures are available through the OTC Markets website. Our company profile page can be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com under the stock ticker symbol ‘FGCO’ or by searching our company name. This provides our regulatory filings, historical annual and quarterly reports, officer/director information, and performance. See the ‘Disclosure and News’ tab on our company’s OTC profile. Investors can view our full financial results including income statements, balance sheets, and statements of cash flows.

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc., along with its subsidiary companies, provides investment and tax professionals with a turnkey family office charter. We help tax professionals evolve from the commoditized business of tax compliance to a Family Office Director that runs and manages their own multi-family office. Family Office Directors are able to leverage the Financial Gravity systems, technology, proprietary resources, and deep domain expertise to bring an elevated and holistic financial service experience to their clients that spans proactive tax planning, retirement and estate planning, wealth management, and risk mitigation. For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., please visit https://financialgravity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert, or change any of them and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity’s business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Details

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Scott Winters

+1 800-588-3893

[email protected]

Company Website

https://financialgravity.com/