Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) (“Financial Gravity”) welcomes Alan Scher aboard as a Family Office Director.

As the founder of Scher Group, Alan has over 30 years of tax and accounting experience. A graduate of University of Delaware, Alan received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and economics. He also holds a Master of Science in accounting and taxation from the University of Colorado at Boulder. Alan started his career in 1987 at a CPA firm in Wilmington, Delaware. In 1991 he joined the staff of a Denver CPA firm specializing in tax and audit services for closely held businesses. In 1994 he joined a Boulder based CPA firm where he served clients as a senior manager and was responsible for managing all aspects of tax, accounting, and consulting services for a variety of businesses and individuals throughout the Boulder valley.

Alan founded the firm in June 2005. Scher Group provides tax, accounting, payroll, and consulting services to individuals, businesses, and their owners throughout the United States. Alan has extensive experience in the areas of taxation, accounting, real estate consulting, and management for closely held businesses and individuals. He has focused on working with individuals, owners of service businesses, real estate investors and developers, professional practices including physicians, dentists, and engineers, among others.

Alan has Active Memberships in the following: American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), AICPA Personal Financial Specialist, AICPA Tax Section, National Association of Tax Practitioners, Colorado Society of CPAs, American Institute of Certified Tax Planners, Boulder Estate Planning Council, Professional Association of Small Business Accountants.

As a Family Office Director, Alan is responsible for prescribing advanced tax solutions and ensuring his network of partners fill those solutions with fidelity to his plan. He relies on the experts at Financial Gravity, Inc., a true partner — not just a vendor — who helps him deliver lower costs, higher tax efficiency, more comprehensive diversification, and more transparent risk management.

Alan shared, “As a CPA specializing in taxes and accounting for small business and high net worth individuals, my partnership with Financial Gravity is a game-changer. Together, we prioritize cost reduction and tax efficiency while adhering to a transparent, fiduciary standard. We believe in focusing on what we can control—risk alignment, cost control, and tax efficiency—instead of getting distracted by unpredictable market factors. This collaboration empowers me as a Family Office Director to offer comprehensive financial services that truly benefit my clients. I’m excited to bring this level of value to my practice.”

Financial Gravity CEO Scott Winters shared, “Alan’s extensive experience in taxation and accounting, coupled with his proven track record in managing financial matters for high-net-worth individuals and businesses, aligns perfectly with our mission. His expertise will be instrumental in enhancing our offerings and providing our clients with innovative, tax-efficient strategies. We are thrilled to have Alan on board and look forward to the impact he will have in our pursuit of excellence in financial management.”

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc., along with its subsidiary companies, provides investment and tax professionals with a turnkey family office charter. We help tax professionals evolve from the commoditized business of tax compliance to a Family Office Director that runs and manages their own multi-family office. Family Office Directors are able to leverage the Financial Gravity systems, technology, proprietary resources, and deep domain expertise to bring an elevated and holistic financial service experience to their clients that spans proactive tax planning, retirement and estate planning, wealth management, and risk mitigation.

