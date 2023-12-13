Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) (“Financial Gravity”) welcomes Chakra Yendapally aboard as a Family Office Director.

Chakra completed his MBA from Duke University, He worked for over 15 years in Finance and Accounting at Fortune 500 Companies and Wall Street Firms. As an entrepreneur, he has interacted with hundreds of other Entrepreneurs.

His clients consistently benefit from time-tested, advanced tax strategies that most run-of-the-mill CPAs have never heard of. He believes these strategies can mean tens of thousands back in your pocket rather than Uncle Sam!! His clients benefit from tax planning and Wealth Management, Retirement Planning, Estate Planning, and Risk Mitigation.

As a Family Office Director, Chakra is responsible for prescribing advanced tax solutions and ensuring his network of partners fill those solutions with fidelity to his plan. He relies on the experts at Financial Gravity, Inc., a true partner — not just a vendor — who helps him deliver low costs, high tax efficiency, comprehensive diversification, and transparent risk management.

Chakra shared, “You have trusted us to save you thousands in your Taxes. Now, we want to help you put those tax savings to work. If you want to be wealthy, think and do what the wealthy do. The ultra-wealthy do not park their money in a savings account with 0.05% interest or some risky stock and hope it’ll do well. Wealthy use what is called a Family Office. Jungle Books partnered with Financial Gravity’s Family Office to deliver 360-degree Financial Solutions to all our clients. Our clients benefit from tax planning and Wealth Management, Retirement Planning, Estate Planning, and Risk Mitigation.”

Financial Gravity CEO Scott Winters shared, “We are pleased to have Chakra join us at Financial Gravity. We both share an appreciation for how advanced tax and wealth management strategies can help clients.”

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc., along with its subsidiary companies, provides investment and tax professionals with a turnkey family office charter. We help tax professionals evolve from the commoditized business of tax compliance to a Family Office Director that runs and manages their own multi-family office. Family Office Directors are able to leverage the Financial Gravity systems, technology, proprietary resources, and deep domain expertise to bring an elevated and holistic financial service experience to their clients that spans proactive tax planning, retirement and estate planning, wealth management, and risk mitigation. For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., please visit https://financialgravity.com.

