Firebird Metals Ltd (ASX:FRB, OTC:FRBMF) MD Peter Allen tells Proactive the company continues to efficiently progress key activities in China as it works towards becoming a near-term producer of battery-grade manganese sulphate. The company recently provided an update on the progress of its China-based manganese sulphate and lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) battery strategy, having assembled its in-country team and commenced key workstreams. The company has appointed experienced pre-feasibility study (PFS) and engineering design experts and the PFS is underway. Preliminary engineering design and the PFS are expected to be completed late in the first quarter of 2024.

Allen said: “We continue to make excellent strides with our LMFP battery strategy and look forward to executing a busy 12-month work program, which once completed, will place the company in a strong position to grow into a near-term producer of battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate.”

