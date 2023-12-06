First Phosphate Corp CEO John Passalacqua joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has taken a significant step in its strategic plans with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lithium Australia Limited.

The MOU outlines the potential collaboration between First Phosphate Corp and Lithium Australia for the establishment of a manufacturing plant in North America. This plant would focus on producing cathode active materials, specifically LFP and LMFP, which are essential components in lithium-ion batteries used in various applications, including electric vehicles.

Lithium Australia Limited, through its subsidiary VSPC Pty Ltd, has developed proprietary technology for the production of LFP and LMFP cathode active materials. This technology is a valuable asset and could play a pivotal role in the collaboration.

The MOU suggests that Lithium Australia is seeking a partner to support the commercialization of its LFP / LMFP technology. This includes the development, construction, and operation of a demonstration plant.

The successful establishment of such a facility can be a crucial milestone toward scaling up to a commercial manufacturing facility.

In addition to the manufacturing plant collaboration, Lithium Australia holds a conditional first right of refusal for offtake of up to 30% of spodumene produced by the Lake Johnston Lithium Project. This project, owned by Charger Metals and Rio Tinto, represents a prospective lithium exploration opportunity.

The MOU signifies the intent of both companies to explore potential synergies in the production of cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries.

As the demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems continues to grow, securing a supply of essential battery materials like LFP and LMFP is of strategic importance. This collaboration could position First Phosphate Corp and Lithium Australia to play a significant role in the battery supply chain, particularly in North America, and contribute to the development of sustainable energy solutions.

