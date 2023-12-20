Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – Canada, Dec 20, 2023 – First Tellurium Corp. (CSE:FTEL) (OTC:FSTTF), reports that the Company is still awaiting assay results and interpretations from its 2023 exploration programs at the Deer Horn polymetallic property in west-central British Columbia. Exploration at the property concluded October 31, as specified per the 2023 permit. Technical Advisor and Qualified Person Dr. Lee Groat is overseeing all data, and a comprehensive review is expected sometime during Q1 of 2024.

“We’re receiving regular inquiries about the assay results, and I greatly appreciate the interest from our shareholders,” said First Tellurium President and CEO Tyrone Docherty. “As the Company’s largest shareholder, I understand, and I’m as keen to get these results as anyone. We look forward to providing more information in 2024, including our Year-end Review.”

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado and polymetallic Deer Horn Project in British Columbia anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration—generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTEL” and on the OTC under the symbol “FSTTF”. Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found on www.firsttellurium.com.

On behalf of the board of directors of First Tellurium Corp. “Tyrone Docherty” Tyrone Docherty President and CEO For further information please contact: Tyrone Docherty 604.789.5653 [email protected] Twitter:

https://twitter.com/TelluriumCorp

