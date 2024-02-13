Reading Time: 4 minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – February 13, 2024 – Fitzroy Minerals Inc. (TSXV:FTZ) (OTC:FTZFF) (“Fitzroy Minerals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Merlin Marr-Johnson, as President and CEO, in a move from his current role as Chief Operating Officer. Sean Hurd, formerly President and CEO, Director moves to Corporate Development, Director and remains a key member of our team.

“I am very pleased that Merlin has accepted the position of President and CEO of Fitzroy Minerals. As the Company has made significant inroads into Chile with the addition of the Caballos copper and the Polimet gold-copper projects, Merlin’s experience in Chile and in South America is a great asset to Fitzroy shareholders”, stated Sean Hurd.

Mr. Marr-Johnson has over 25 years of experience in the resources sector in technical, corporate, and capital markets roles. Merlin holds an Honours Degree in Geology from Manchester University and a Master’s Degree in Mineral Deposit Evaluation from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College. He speaks several languages, including Spanish. He is currently a non-executive director of Salazar Resources Ltd (TSXV).

Fitzroy Minerals is focused on exploring and developing mineral assets with substantial upside potential in the Americas. The Company’s current property portfolio includes the Caballos Copper and Polimet Gold-Copper-Silver projects located in Valparaiso, Chile and the Taquetren gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina, as well as the Cariboo project in British Columbia, Canada. Fitzroy Minerals’ shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FTZ and on the OTCQB under the symbol FTZFF.

