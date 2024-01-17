Reading Time: 2 minutes

CALGARY, Alberta – TheNewswire – January 17, 2024. FLORENCE ONCE CAPITAL INC. (TSXV:FONC.P) (the “Company“ or “Florence One“), a capital pool company, announces that, further to the Company’s news release dated October 26, 203, the Company and Privestia BV have agreed to terminate the letter of intent (the “Letter of Intent”) dated September 8, 2023. The transaction contemplated under the Letter of Intent with Privestia BV was to be the Company’s qualifying transaction.

The Company will continue to seek other opportunities to complete the Company’s qualifying transaction.

