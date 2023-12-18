Forte Minerals CEO Patrick Elliott joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has received approval for its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Esperanza porphyry project in Southern Peru. This EIS approval is a significant milestone for the company and paves the way for the development and exploration of the project.

The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) approval grants Forte Minerals the authorization to conduct exploration activities, including drilling, at the Esperanza project. The company has completed two years of environmental baseline studies, archeological assessments, social engagement, and government processing to secure this approval.

With the EIS approval in place, Forte Minerals can proceed with its exploration plans, which include drilling up to 40 platforms over a 5-year timeline. The final drill permit will be issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) upon completion of the prior consultation process with local indigenous communities.

