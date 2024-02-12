Reading Time: < 1 minute

FPX Nickel CEO Martin Turenne joined Steve Darling from Proactive to unveil a significant addition to the company’s leadership team. FPX Nickel proudly announced the appointment of Kim Baird to its Board of Directors, a move that underscores the company’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and strategic expertise.

Baird brings with her a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record as a leader and strategic advisor, particularly in her work with Indigenous communities, governments, businesses, and other organizations. Notably, she previously served as the elected Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation, where she played a pivotal role in negotiating and implementing British Columbia’s first modern urban treaty. This landmark agreement empowered the Tsawwassen People with ownership and governance rights over their land and resources, showcasing Baird’s proficiency in Indigenous policy, governance, and economic development.

Recognized as a highly-regarded advocate for Indigenous peoples, Baird’s expertise extends to major infrastructure projects, with a keen understanding of the opportunities they present for economic reconciliation and Indigenous participation. Currently serving as the Chancellor of Kwantlen Polytechnic University and as the interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Tsawwassen First Nation, Baird brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership acumen to FPX Nickel.

Her impressive resume also includes previous board positions at BC Hydro and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. Currently, she serves as a director on several boards, including the Canada Infrastructure Bank, further underscoring her commitment to shaping impactful policies and strategies across various sectors.

Baird’s appointment to the Board of Directors represents a significant milestone for FPX Nickel, as the company continues to position itself as a leader in the mining industry. With Baird’s invaluable expertise and leadership, FPX Nickel is poised to navigate complex challenges, drive sustainable growth, and create lasting value for its stakeholders.

