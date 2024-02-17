Reading Time: 3 minutes

Franklin Templeton is making a big move in the digital currency market. The company is trying to secure an Ethereum (ETH) ETF spot. Crypto enthusiasts are going wild over this news. But two altcoins, KangaMoon (KANG) and Render (RNDR), are stealing the spotlight. While RNDR is a prominent token, KANG is a Stage 1 presale star that may pump by 100x in 2024.

Ethereum (ETH): Franklin Templeton ETF Application

Recently, there was some exciting Ethereum news. Notably, James Seyffart announced that Franklin Templeton has joined the spot Ethereum ETF race. According to this application, if everything goes according to plan, the ETF shares will be listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange after approval.

This news may trigger a rally for this altcoin. Regarding its value movement, ETH has pumped from $2,328 to $2,665 in the past week alone. Its market cap also grew from $279B to $320B in that period. Additionally, 25 technical indicators are showing green for Ethereum. Due to all these reasons, experts predict a surge to $3,530 for Ethereum within Q2 of 2024.

KangaMoon (KANG): The Gaming Meme Coin with Substance

With Ethereum getting all the attention, KangaMoon (KANG) has come out of nowhere to shake up the cryptocurrency game. The team behind it has decided to do things differently and ensured that this meme coin will put others in their place. Beyond its viral value, KangaMoon brings games into the fold by turning KANG into a main in-game currency.

Essentially, KangaMoon will combine Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Social-Fi elements into one game. With KANG, users can purchase in-game items, upgrade their characters, and more. Additionally, KANG token holders will gain access to weekly, monthly, and quarterly challenges. By winning these events, you will receive extra tokens and in-game items.

Currently, KANG is in Stage 1 of its presale, which has raised close to $150,000 so far. One KANG token is worth just $0.005. However, as this presale advances, this price will increase as well. Given its ties to the NFT P2E game market, which may surge to $885.6M by 2028 (as per Yahoo Finance), its long-term growth potential is excellent.

Due to all these reasons, experts forecast this altcoin will experience a growth of 1,000% once a Tier-1 CEX lists it in Q2 of 2024.

Market Analyst Wick Makes a Render Price Prediction

Meanwhile, Render (RNDR) has also made headlines. According to market analyst Wick, Render’s future is looking great. In his new tweet, Wick states that the Render token needs just one weekly candle to close above $4.63 for its price to skyrocket.

The Render price has moved from $4.39 to $5.10 in the past seven days. During that period, its market cap also pumped from $1.65B to $ 1.91 B. As this altcoin now trades above its 50- and 100-day EMAs, this bullish trend may continue. Therefore, market analysts forecast growth to $6.59 for Render within Q2 of 2024.

Ethereum vs. KangaMoon vs. Render – Which One Soar First?

When looking at all these altcoins, Ethereum and Render may seem to be the winners. However, KangaMoon surprisingly only needs $5M for its current price (and returns) to double. This puts them in a prime position to provide bigger and faster returns with fewer new funds. Thus, KANG may be the best altcoin to keep an eye on.

