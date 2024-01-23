Reading Time: 2 minutes

NEW YORK, NY – (NewMediaWire) – January 23, 2024 – Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of the securities of Future FinTech Group Inc. (“Future FinTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTFT) between March 10, 2020 and January 11, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join Investigation.

If you acquired Future FinTech securities during the Class Period and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

According to the complaint, on January 11, 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) posted a press release on its website entitled “SEC Charges Future FinTech CEO Shanchun Huang With Fraud and Disclosure Failures.” Attached to the announcement was a complaint the SEC filed against CEO Huang alleging he “manipulated the stock price of Future FinTech by buying hundreds of Future FinTech shares to artificially increase the company’s stock price shortly before and after he became CEO in March 2020.”

Following this news, the price of Future Fintech stock fell $0.27, or 20.93%, to close at $1.02 on January 12, 2024.

According to the complaint, during the Class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) CEO Huang manipulated the price of Future FinTech stock; (2) CEO Huang and Future FinTech lied to the SEC about the nature of defendant Huang’s ownership of Future FinTech stock; (3) Future FinTech understated its legal risk; (4) and Future FinTech did not disclose the unlawful measures CEO Huang took to prop up the price of its stock.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than March 18, 2024 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses, we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process.

