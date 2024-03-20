Reading Time: 5 minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia / TheNewswire / March 20, 2024 – G2 Energy Corp. (CSE:GTOO, FWB:UD9) (the “Company” or “G2“) is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Amending Agreement announced on March 3, 2024, Andrew Male and Paul Gurney will be joining the Board of Directors with immediate effect. Andrew Male has also been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, replacing Gabriel Monteiro Queiroz.

Andrew Male is an experienced Director and Executive Officer of public and private companies in the resource and investment sectors. A former Founder and Chief Executive Officer of a TSX Venture Exchange Top 50 Company Ranked 9th, Mr. Male guided the company through the initial financing phases, project acquisitions, deployment of exploration programs, development financing, transitioning mining assets from greenfield to brownfield and the acquisition of adjacent producers and eventual sale to Private Equity. As a seasoned Director and Officer, Mr. Male has sat on a number of Boards and worked with multiple companies in varying capacities.

Presently, Mr. Male also works with several Family Offices and specific investors that seek access to an array of transformational opportunities. Presently, he is a Director/Executive of a privately held gold development company, and an Associate of Columbus Energy Partners, an incubator and accelerator in the energy sector. Mr. Male also serves as a Director and Officer of Cloudbreak Discovery plc, Global UAV Technologies Ltd., and Managing Director of a privately held Corporate Finance and Investment entity.

Paul Gurney has a 17-year career in capital markets, previously as the Managing Director of the equity desk at Bank of Montreal (BMO) in London. During his decade-long tenure at BMO, a top-tier North American bank, Gurney played a pivotal role in raising billions in capital for companies across Australia, Canada, the US, and the UK through both primary and secondary offerings. He is a CFA charter holder, with an MBA from the University of Toronto, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Western Ontario. He is an independent Director on the Board of Cloudbreak Discovery plc, with recent experience as CEO of a US small cap listed company.

Malcolm Burke and Gabriel Monteiro Queiroz have resigned with the advent of the new directors joining the Board and G2 would like to thank them for their involvement and wish them the very best in their future endeavors.

Slawek Smulewicz commented: “I look forward to working with Paul and Andrew from Cloudbreak as we go forward and build the production profile of the Company. I also want to personally thank the outgoing directors for their support during the development of G2 in the past years.”

About G2 Energy Corp.

G2 is a junior oil and gas producer listed on the CSE exchange. It’s primary focus is to acquire and develop additional overlooked, low risk, high return opportunities in the oil and gas sector. G2’s strategy is to obtain a portfolio of risk-managed production and development opportunities onshore, U.S.A. In May 2022, G2 acquired the Masten Unit in the Permian Basin, Texas. The Masten Unit is the Company’s first producing asset. G2 is targeting top tier projects with operating netbacks and infrastructure facilities which will fast track overall oil and gas production growth.

