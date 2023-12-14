The Proceeds of the Offering are Expected to be Used Primarily for Expanding Revenue, Commercializing R&D, Investor Relations Services, as well as for General Working Capital Purposes

Ronkonkoma, New York, USA – TheNewswire – December 14, 2023 – G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF), a high-tech company with expertise in advanced materials and developing innovative composites for a wide range of industrial uses, announces a proposed non-brokered equity financing to raise up to $1,000,000 through the offering of up to 10,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the “Offering”). Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Share”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date of the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act“), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Offering Highlights

Up to $1,000,000 via a non-brokered equity financing;

Units being offered at a price of $0.10 per unit;

Each Unit consists of one (1) Share and one (1) Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 3 years from the closing date of the Offering;

Proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used primarily for expanding revenue, commercializing RD, investor relations services, as well as general working capital purposes;

Finder’s fees may be payable on a portion of the financing;

Subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance; and

Can be upsized at the Company’s sole discretion at any time prior to closing.

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is a high-tech company with expertise in advanced materials that creates value developing innovative composites for a wide range of industrial uses. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6, sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to conductive epoxies, high-performance composites, and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities. Graphene Laboratories Inc. has entered the global air filtration market with Breathe+, a line of medical-grade HEPA air filtration products enhanced with advanced performance graphene material.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprising seven granted patents. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Graphene Laboratories Inc. has established its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility equipped with advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

The Company’s e-commerce websites are listed below:

Breathe: Medical-grade HEPA air filtration enhanced with advanced performance graphene material, for more information, visit www.breatheplus.tech

Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-Epoxy® trade name and can be purchased at www.g6-epoxy.com

D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at www.graphene-supermarket.com



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes but is not limited to information about the graphene-enhanced air purifier (including efficacy, potential commercialization and patent pending thereof); information about the potential for the Company’s long-term growth; the business goals and objectives of the Company, and other forward-looking information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the actual results in commercial applications of the Company’s graphene-enhanced air purifier may differ significantly from its test results; health and environmental factors affecting the adoption of the Company’s graphene-based technologies or other products; the Company may fail to obtain appropriate government approvals or accreditation related to the business’ operations and technological processes; the market conditions and demand for its product as well as the market prices of such products being developed by the Company may change over time; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; competition; dilution; and the volatility of our common share price and volume.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

