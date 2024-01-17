Reading Time: 4 minutes

Ronkonkoma, New York, USA – TheNewswire – January 17, 2024 – G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF), a high-tech company with expertise in advanced materials and developing innovative composites for a wide range of industrial uses, announces the appointment of Michael Saxon as an independent member of G6’s board of directors (the “Board”). The Company also announces the appointment of Guy Bourgeois as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), in addition to his role of being a member of the Board. Mr. Bourgeois takes over as CEO for Kevin Cornish, who will remain with G6 in his other roles as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board.

Michael Saxon is an accomplished consumer products executive with over 25 years of experience growing both large and small cap businesses in the USA, Europe, and Asia. His career is marked with a history of setting record income and market share results in different market conditions. He brings a strong innovative mindset from his experience creating new consumer products and brands, and he has been the catalyst for successful large-scale transformation initiatives to drive organic growth and executing M&A transactions to enter new markets. He been on multiple public, private, and non-profit boards, including the lead independent director for a Canadian public company.

“We are excited to add Michael to the Board, especially given his expertise in innovation and track record of helping to grow businesses. Further, the other members of G6’s Board would like to thank Kevin for being interim CEO while we determined the best path forward for the Company. We are greatly looking forward to Guy leading G6 into a new future, based on the new strategy previously announced and supported by the Board,” said Gary Dyal, Chairman of the Company.

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is a high-tech company with expertise in advanced materials that creates value developing innovative composites for a wide range of industrial uses. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6, sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to conductive epoxies, high-performance composites, and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities. Graphene Laboratories Inc. has entered the global air filtration market with Breathe+, a line of medical-grade HEPA air filtration products enhanced with advanced performance graphene material.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprising seven granted patents. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Graphene Laboratories Inc. has established its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility equipped with advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

The Company’s e-commerce websites are listed below:

Breathe: Medical-grade HEPA air filtration enhanced with advanced performance graphene material, for more information, visitwww.breatheplus.tech

Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-Epoxy trade name and can be purchased at www.g6-epoxy.com

D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available atwww.graphene-supermarket.com



