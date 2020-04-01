G6 Materials Corp. Develops Disinfection Products to Fight the Spread of COVID-19

Tickers: XOTC:GPHBF, XTSX:GGG

April 1, 2020 – TheNewswire – Ronkonkoma, NY USA – G6 Materials Corp (the “Company” or “G6,” (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF) is pleased to provide an update from its Research & Development department. The outbreak of the COVID-19 has drastically altered the economic landscape, and G6 management is optimizing the business model to accommodate the new reality, addressing these new business opportunities.

The CEO of the Company, Daniel Stolyarov, explains, “There is an imminent demand for solutions that allow for the removal of viruses from the air and surfaces increasing the safety of the immediate environment. The Company has prioritized work in this sector and plans to address these market needs immediately.”

The Company’s Research & Development Department has developed a solution for air purification products that are designed to mitigate the threat of virus infection in confined spaces such as offices and industrial warehouses. There is substantial scientific evidence of antiviral and antibacterial effectiveness of graphene coatings. The Company has found a unique method to incorporate graphene in the air filtration systems making them more efficient in killing germs. The Company is currently conducting internal testing, and will subsequently apply for appropriate accreditations.

The applications of this solution are numerous. Such systems can be included in existing HVAC systems or included in the design of new ones. They can be combined with conventional filtration methods as well as UV irradiation. Any large scale structures, including office buildings and factories, could all be the benefactor of this system.

Stolyarov continues, “Economies all around the world are experiencing unprecedented disruption due to the COVID-19 situation, leaving a long-lasting impact. We hope that the quarantine measures prove effective in stemming the spread of the virus, but quarantines cannot last forever. When people return to work they will demand that their work environment is safe. We provide a solution to this problem”.

The Company will continue testing of the prototypes and is actively looking for an industrial partner to rapidly expand the manufacturing capability and bring these highly demanded products to market.

About G6 Materials Corp

G6 Materials Corp. is an innovative technology company operating in the space of advanced materials. The Company’s work is dedicated to research, development, and commercialization of the groundbreaking properties of graphene and other 2D materials. The Company is offering high-tech solutions in several areas, including:

R&D Materials: These diverse materials have a full spectrum of commercial, research, and military applications. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., currently offers over 100 graphene and related products to a client list comprised of more than 14,000 customers worldwide, including nearly every Fortune 500 tech company and major research university. Some notable clients are NASA, Ford Motor Co., GE, Apple, Xerox, Samsung, Harvard University, IBM, and Stanford University. The Company’s suite of products is available online at the Company’s e-commerce platform www.graphene-supermarket.com

3D Printing: The 3D printing division of the Company offers a portfolio of 3D printable filaments. These materials can be purchased through multiple distribution networks worldwide or directly from the web-store www.blackmagic3D.com

High-Performance Epoxies: Adhesive materials produced by the Company are distributed under G6-EpoxyTM trade name and can be purchased at www.g6-epoxy.com

Fine Organic Chemicals: ChemApproachTM is a worldwide supplier of a wide variety of building blocks to R&D facilities in the pharmaceutical/agricultural industries, biotechnology, academic institutions, and hi-tech companies. Please visit http://www.chemapproach.com

The Company’s headquarters are located at 760 Koehler Avenue, Ronkonkoma, New York. This 8,000 sq. ft. facility is situated in a tech park near Long Island MacArthur Airport, approximately 45 miles east of New York City. The facility has ample office and R&D space, as well as over 4,000 sq. ft. of production and warehouse space. Our facility is equipped with a wet lab for graphene wafer processing and reactors for graphene production as well as twin and single screw extruders and various resin mixing equipment. The research team of G6 Materials Corp operates a state-of-the-art analytical laboratory, developing and testing the quality of materials. The in-house analytical capabilities include rheology measurement station, four-probe conductivity measurement equipment, Universal Test Station for evaluation of materials’ mechanical performance, Raman spectroscopy, and optical microscopy.

