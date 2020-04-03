Gaia Provides Update on CBD Shipment

Tickers: XTSX:GAIA

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – April 03, 2020 – Gaia Grow Corp. (TSXV:GAIA) (the “Company” or “Gaia“) is pleased to announce that in relation to its purchase agreement with CannGroup Development Corp., Gaia has sent out its first shipment in preparation to have its milled product converted into Cannabidiol (“CBD”) concentrate. In addition, Gaia is working to expand on its agreement with Enagon Inc. Gaia has found suitable premises for Enagon to employ all three of its mills and anticipates a lease to be signed in the coming weeks allowing Gaia and Enagon to increase capacity. Demand has remained strong and Gaia has been in negotiations with several groups seeking to purchase Gaia’s product. We look forward to updating our shareholders over the coming weeks as more information becomes available.

Gaia’s CEO Frederick Pels states “In these unprecedented times, the team at Gaia has been working hard to ensure our product gets to market quickly. Delivering our first shipment of milled hemp is the first step to our success and I couldn’t be prouder of our team. Enagon has been in full force as well, milling our products as quickly as possible in their current facility. With that being said, the next logical step is a joint facility and both teams have been working hard to make that a reality. Once obtained and outfitted, our capacity will increase tremendously and so will our efficiency. We are taking sure footed steps with our expansion and staying true to our commitment to our shareholders to position ourselves as a leader in the industry.”

