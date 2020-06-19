Gaia Signs Lease for Hemp Milling Joint Venture Expansion

Tickers: XTSX:GAIA, XCNQ:GAIA

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – June 19, 2020 – Gaia Grow Corp. (CSE:GAIA) (CNSX:GAIA.CN) (the “Company” or “Gaia“) is pleased to announce that it has successfully sourced and leased an industrial facility to expand its existing joint venture with Enagon Inc. for post-harvest bale breaking and milling in order to increase its production capacity of saleable milled hemp flower product.

The lease of the industrially-zoned 4,500 square foot facility in Lacombe, Alberta started on June 18, 2020 and is for one year with rolls and extensions possible, providing flexibility to expand operations to another location if required after this first year.

After reviewing many options of purchasing, building or leasing facilities over the past year, Gaia’s management selected this new facility that had just recently come on the market as it offered the best mix of cost, location, size, upgraded power and utility access. The site was formerly the home of a pallet manufacturer that operated in the building for the past 24 years. It allows for large transportation vehicle access, has enough power for the foreseeable needs of the milling operation expansion, and also offers a large 1-acre lot which will allow for both unprocessed bale storage as well as rebaling of the fibre once separated from the flower and non-viable seed. Upon taking possession, Gaia and Enagon will begin outfitting the facility with equipment and completing some minor renovations in order to achieve the proper floorplan and dust-management systems required to optimize bale breaking, milling operations, rebaling of separated hemp fibre, material handling and storage of finished product.

Permitting applications have been verbally reviewed with the county and the intended use – Health Canada Licensed Hemp post-harvest milling and conditioning – fits well within the county bylaws for permitted use of cannabis industry facilities. Business license and permit applications have been submitted as of this release and are expected to be approved within the following days.

