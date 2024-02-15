Reading Time: 3 minutes

Abbotsford, BC – TheNewswire – February 15, 2024 – Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (‘Gatekeeper’ or the ‘Company’) (TSXV:GSI) (OTC:GKPRF) a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, is pleased to announced a contract with another new school district in California to equip their fleet of approximately 120 school buses under the Company’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model, which now includes video analytics software as a data layer on the PaaS platform.

The school buses will be equipped with Mobile Data Collectors and varying combinations of internal video and external 360 surround video. In addition, the school district expects to subscribe for Gatekeeper’s video analytics hosted service offerings as a data layer on the PaaS platform beginning July 1, 2024.

Doug Dyment, President and CEO commented, “Our market penetration in California is strong. Approximately 350 of California’s 977 school districts now rely on Gatekeeper’s video and data product suite to provide a safer transportation environment for children on their way to and from school. We highlight this contract as an example of how school districts are not only equipping their entire fleet with both internal and external video but are also embracing our wireless connectivity and video analytics offerings that we have purposefully designed. We estimate that approximately 1,000 of the 50,000 Mobile Data Collectors we have installed for our customers have now entered contracts under this new recurring revenue business model, which forms the foundation of our data company evolution.”

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, and Mobile Data Collectors to inter-connect public transportation assets within a Smart City ecosystem. The Company’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around wirelessly enabled Mobile Data Collectors which forms the foundation of the Company’s data company evolution. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Contact Information:

Douglas Dyment

President & CEO

[email protected]

(604) 864-6187

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the risk factors described in the management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended November 30, 2023. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

