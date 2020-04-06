Gatekeeper Operating as Essential Business During COVID-19 Outbreak

Tickers: PINX:GKPRF, XTSE:GSI

Abbotsford, BC – TheNewswire – April 6, 2020 – Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (‘Gatekeeper’ or the ‘Company’) (TSXV:GSI) (OTC:GKPRF) (FSE:1GK) a leading provider of intelligent video solutions for public transport and smart cities, provides a corporate update relating to its operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gatekeeper, through its subsidiary Gatekeeper Systems USA Inc., has been deemed an essential business during the emergency order which temporarily prohibits operation of non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania. The Company’s business relating to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) continues normal operations. SEPTA is the Company’s largest customer and represented approximately 30% of the Company’s revenues during its 2019 fiscal year.

The Company reports no material change in its contract with SEPTA announced on October 17, 2019 to provide annually recurring services valued at approximately $2.36 million per year.

The Company reports no material change in its contract with SEPTA announced on October 9, 2019 to supply and install digital video recorders on SEPTA vehicles and trains in a contract valued at approximately $6.3 million. This contract is expected to be billed during the second half of the Company’s fiscal year which ends August 31, 2020.

Gatekeeper has adjusted its business operations during the COVID-19 outbreak to firstly ensure the safety of its employees as its top priority. Protection procedures for service technicians have been implemented and office employees are working from home where possible. The Company is also working with its suppliers and customers during this period of business disruption to ensure continuity of business operations where possible.

The Company will report its financial results for its second quarter ended Feb 29, 2020 by the prescribed filing due date of April 29, 2020.

Gatekeeper also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 675,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants under the Company’s stock option plan, subject to regulatory approval. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.135 for a period of five years from the date of grant and subject to vesting provisions.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics and mobile data collectors to inter-connect public transit assets as part of intelligent transportation systems for Smart City initiatives. The Company’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is designed to connect moving vehicles in the era of Internet of Things (IOT).

www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Contact Information:

Douglas Dyment

President & CEO

[email protected]

(604) 864-6187

