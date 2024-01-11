Innovative Healthcare Solutions Bridge the Gap for Veterans and First Responders

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – TheNewswire – January 11, 2024 – Global Compliance Applications Corp. (“GCAC” or the “Company”) (CSE:APP) (FSE:2FA) (OTCQB:FUAPF), a leader in chain-of-custody compliance and data platforms, proudly announces the Blair Medical Group will join GCAC’s Citizen Green Project [1]. This collaboration is dedicated to advancing the health and growth of veterans through legal and safe natural wellness solutions.

Co-founded by Dr. Philip Blair, a respected retired US Army Colonel and disabled veteran, Blair Medical Group [2] brings decades of medical experience and a deep understanding of the endocannabinoid system. The Group focuses on aiding veterans, active duty personnel, and first responders who require non-psychoactive, legal wellness alternatives due to legal constraints and the need for non-impairing solutions.

Says Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC, “Our collaboration with Dr. Blair is a significant leap in empowering veterans. With the Efixii Uplift app, we are not just connecting veterans to quality products but also engaging them in a community that values their growth and healing. Together, we are building a future where wellness is accessible and supported by the best of technology and medical expertise.”

In the spirit of this mission, Blair Medical Group will soon offer Efixii NFT coupons for their most sought-after products, including the BCPlus Liposomal Blend, BCPlus Immunity Blend Capsules, and BCPlus Topical Gel. Each product, crafted with precision by Dr. Blair and his team, targets key wellness concerns for our veterans, from pain and inflammation to stress and immune support, without compromising their safety or compliance needs.

About Global Compliance Applications Corp. “GCAC”

GCAC is a global leader in designing and developing innovative blockchain technologies and machine learning solutions to improve real-world businesses. GCAC’s leading solution is Efixii, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and EVM programming functionality that is on par with other Layer-2’s, such as Polygon. GCAC can quickly connect each participant from product producers, distributors, manufacturers and retailers through a series of value chain dApps that allows for data connectivity to drive better consumer experiences and sales. GCAC serves as a one-stop digital-coupon shop that saves users money on cannabis and CBD that have Efixii-blockchain verified seed to sale lifecycle information. GCAC also created clearESG to assist businesses in communicating their sustainability goals and earned attributes on the blockchain through a series of ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) merit badges. As an interconnected supply chain solution, Efixii awards tokens for attesting to a product’s value. GCAC works in many agricultural industries providing a value-added blockchain offering through a cost-effective SaaS licensing model.

For more information, please visit globalcompliance.app, or review its profile on sedar.com and the Canadian Securities Exchange thecse.com.

GCAC Press Contact

+1 (800) 409-5679

[email protected]

globalcompliance.app

Forward-Looking Information

