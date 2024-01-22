Reading Time: 4 minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – TheNewswire – January 22, 2024 – In a transformative move for veteran health and wellness, Global Compliance Applications Corp. (“GCAC”) (CSE:APP) (FSE:2FA) (OTC:FUAPF) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with HempHoney [1], the creators of the world’s finest CBD-infused honey. This alliance brings a novel approach to the Citizen Green Project, offering veterans a healthful and delightful alternative to traditional CBD products, which are often marred by artificial additives. GCAC’s technology-driven platform, Efixii Uplift [2], will now feature HempHoney’s pure, effective, and trusted CBD honey, ensuring veterans have access to the most wholesome and satisfying health supplements.

The Citizen Green Project, already renowned for its commitment to veteran care, enhances its repertoire with HempHoney’s six delectable product offerings. The synergistic partnership promises a seamless integration of HempHoney’s products through the Efixii Uplift app, where veterans can easily obtain these natural remedies at a compassionate discount of 23%. This initiative is set to reach veterans nationwide across 45 retail locations, inviting them to explore the taste profiles of Relax, Original, and Good Night variants, each crafted to address specific wellness needs.

Understanding the plight of veterans who face daily health challenges, GCAC’s Citizen Green Project with HempHoney aims to offer more than just relief; it offers a pathway to rejuvenation and joy. Each honey stick is a testament to quality and care, from sustainable sourcing to meticulous crafting, embodying HempHoney’s dedication to creating products that veterans can not only depend on but also enjoy thoroughly.

Brady J. Collins, Chief Operating Officer at HempHoney, reflects on this significant collaboration: “From our humble beginnings in the Berkshires of Massachusetts to this pivotal alliance, our mission has always been clear – to provide a product that champions integrity, health, and pleasure. Partnering with GCAC’s Citizen Green Project is more than just a business venture; it’s a shared vision to uplift the lives of those who’ve served. Every stick of our CBD-infused honey is a salute to their service, crafted to bring them better days and deeper sleep. It’s not just honey; it’s a promise of well-being.”

About Global Compliance Applications Corp. GCAC

GCAC is a global leader in designing and developing innovative blockchain technologies and machine learning solutions to improve real-world businesses. GCAC’s leading solution is Efixii, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and EVM programming functionality that is on par with other Layer-2’s, such as Polygon. GCAC can quickly connect each participant from product producers, distributors, manufacturers and retailers through a series of value chain dApps that allows for data connectivity to drive better consumer experiences and sales. GCAC serves as a one-stop digital-coupon shop that saves users money on cannabis and CBD that have Efixii-blockchain verified seed to sale lifecycle information. GCAC also created clearESG to assist businesses in communicating their sustainability goals and earned attributes on the blockchain through a series of ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) merit badges. As an interconnected supply chain solution, Efixii awards tokens for attesting to a product’s value. GCAC works in many agricultural industries providing a value-added blockchain offering through a cost-effective SaaS licensing model.

For more information, please visit globalcompliance.app, or review its profile on sedar.com and the Canadian Securities Exchange thecse.com.

GCAC Press Contact

+1 (800) 409-5679

[email protected]

globalcompliance.app

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of GCAC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GCAC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. GCAC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.

