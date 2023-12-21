App Coupons Total Value Locked Exceeds $200,000

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – TheNewswire – December 21, 2023 – Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) announced today that the Total Value Locked (TVL) in Efixii-blockchain coupons has now exceeded USD $200,000. GCAC’s recent brand-acquisition initiatives have provided over 36,000 new cannabis and CBD product discount coupons inside the Efixii Uplift consumer app, with GCAC earning an average of 30% commission from its client brands for every coupon redeemed in the app.

GCAC is a one-stop digital coupon shop that saves veterans and other consumers money on cannabis and CBD products, which may also have Efixii-blockchain verified seed-to-sale lifecycle information. With its client brand and retail networks, GCAC makes cannabis products more affordable by delivering money-saving coupons directly to the consumer Efixii Uplift app as non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Consumer: No more expired internet coupon codes that don’t work at online checkouts, or expired paper coupons at the store, Efixii Uplift coupons work both online and in-store, just scan and save.

Brand: Brands and retailers benefit from using Efixii-blockchain technologies as a way to improve customer satisfaction, reduce marketing costs, and gain insightful consumer and product-use data.

GCAC: Every batch of a brand’s coupon codes published in the Efixii Uplift app earns GCAC an average of $1.5 on redemption.

With an extended military/veteran population of around 75 million in the USA, and an insured value of $5,000 per person means that over $300 billion is spent annually by veterans on medication and treatments that may include cannabis [1]. Efixii’s Citizen Green Project [2] aims to bring efficiencies and savings in buying cannabis and CBD products to this market and also plans to expand affordable cannabis and CBD products to friends and families of veterans throughout the USA and Canada.

GCAC CEO Brad Moore emphasizes, “Our key marketing focus in the second half of the year was to onboard cannabis and CBD brands to offer discounts to consumers using the Efixii Uplift app. Brands come first, and consumers follow. Our brand targeting is working well, as seen by our awesome growth in TVL, and the traction gains in our core user group, veterans.” He continued, “For 2024, we look forward to continuing to expand our brand base, provide coupon value to our veterans, grow our core user groups, and, of course, bring value to our loyal shareholders, without whom none of this would be possible.”

About Global Compliance Applications Corp. “GCAC”

GCAC is a global leader in designing and developing innovative blockchain technologies and machine learning solutions to improve real-world businesses. GCAC’s leading solution is Efixii, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and EVM programming functionality that is on par with other Layer-2’s, such as Polygon. GCAC can quickly connect each participant from product producers, distributors, manufacturers and retailers through a series of value chain dApps that allows for data connectivity to drive better consumer experiences and sales. GCAC serves as a one-stop digital-coupon shop that saves users money on cannabis and CBD that have Efixii-blockchain verified seed to sale lifecycle information. GCAC also created clearESG to assist businesses in communicating their sustainability goals and earned attributes on the blockchain through a series of ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) merit badges. As an interconnected supply chain solution, Efixii awards tokens for attesting to a product’s value. GCAC works in many agricultural industries providing a value-added blockchain offering through a cost-effective SaaS licensing model.

For more information, please visit globalcompliance.app, or review its profile on sedar.com and the Canadian Securities Exchange thecse.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of GCAC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GCAC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. GCAC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.

