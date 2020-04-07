Genesys Industries Purchase New CNC Machine Tool to Support Customer Orders

Tickers: XOTC:GEIN, PINX:GEIN, XNYS:GEIN

NEW YORK, NY – TheNewswire – April 7, 2020 – Genesys Industries, Inc (OTC:GEIN) (OTCMKTS:GEIN) $GEIN – today announced that the company has purchased a new CNC Machine tool to support its customer orders at its Florida factory. Delivery and onboarding of the machinery will be completed this month.

Company Spokesperson, commented: “This is an additional purchase of advanced manufacturing equipment at our Florida facility which will allow the company to support its ever growing customer list. We are quietly executing our strategy in building out the necessary infrastructure to support our new and existing customers.”

The financing of this purchase will be provided in part by TCP term loan and partially by a new commercial bank loan. TCP, is an entity controlled by the Company’s sole officer and largest stockholder. TCP continues to assist the company with its short term capital needs at very favorable terms. Genesys Industries is grateful to TCP and its management for supporting the company since inception.

About Genesys Industries

Genesys Industries is a diversified multi-industry advanced manufacturer of complex components and products. The company is a vertically integrated precision products manufacturer with core emphasis on product design, engineering and precision manufacturing of complex components and products. Some of the industries served include Automation, Aviation, Automotive, Building Materials, Food Processing, Industrial, Maritime, Medical, Railroad, Oil and Gas, Packaging, Telecom, Textiles, Pulp Paper, Transportation and many more. Follow us on twitter @genesysind or $GEIN

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Statements contained in this press release regarding the company intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Financial Reports. This press release does not form any part of a prospectus or offering. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

