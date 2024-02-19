Reading Time: 2 minutes

ATLANTA,

GA – (NewMediaWire) – February 19, 2024 – Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines

against cancers and infectious diseases, announced today that its Chairman and CEO, David

Dodd, will present at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, taking place

in-person in New York, NY on February 26-27, 2024.

Presentation

Details:

Presenter: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO

Date/Time: February 26, 2024, 4:15 pm ET

Location: New York Marriott Marquis

Registration: BIO CEO & Investor Conference

GeoVax senior

management will also conduct one-on-one meetings during the conference. For

more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit the conference page here or contact

GeoVax Investor Relations.

About GeoVax

GeoVax

Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies

and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world’s most threatening

infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel

oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in

a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers.

GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation

COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations.

Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a

primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from

hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized

COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with

chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2

clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19

booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines.

GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across

multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more

information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.