Montreal, QC – TheNewswire – April 20, 2023 – Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that the Corporation’s Board of Directors has appointed Karl Trudeau as the President and CEO effective immediately. Trudeau will be replacing Jean Labrecque, Chairman of the Board, who has been serving as President and CEO since 2005. Trudeau will also continue serving as a member of the Board of Directors.

“Karl offers a rare combination of operational, strategic and capital markets experience, with a proven track record of delivering on complex and ambitious projects, attributes that will be essential for Glen Eagle to distinguish itself in today’s environment” noted Jean Labrecque, Chairman of the Board, and former President and CEO of the Corporation.

“I know the path forward will be difficult and I am fully cognizant of the challenges but excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and have a clear vision for how to incrementally build value through the development of the Corporation’s assets to lead Glen Eagle into its next chapter,” said Karl Trudeau, President and CEO of the Corporation.”

“I would also like to thank Jean for his contributions to Glen Eagle as President and CEO and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as we navigate to a critical stage in the Corporation’s development,” added Trudeau.

Trudeau has over 20 years of international mining experience in senior executive positions and operations. In addition to his role as COO of the Corporation, he acted in strategic roles for several companies, including COO of Nouveau Monde Graphite and Natural Graphite Operation Leader of Imerys Graphite. He holds a degree in Industrial Management, supplemented with a solid professional experience in various roles within the mining industry.

The Corporation’s Board of Directors would also like to take this opportunity to thank Gilles Laverdière, who recently resigned to focus on other projects, for his contributions to the Corporation as a member of the Board of Directors.

ABOUT GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. is a small producer and an exploration company of precious metals in Canada and the Central America area.

