Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / February 2, 2024 / Global Energy Metals Corporation TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 (“Global Energy Metals”, the “Company” and/or “GEMC”), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented metal projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, proposes to extend the expiry date of previously issued warrants (the “Incentive Warrants”) to purchase up to 7,280,250 common shares at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. These warrants were issued in connection with a warrant incentive program (the “Incentive Program”) that entitled warrant holders to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of such Incentive Warrant, at a price of $0.15. If accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will extend the expiry date of the share purchase warrants for one additional year from the time of issuance. All other terms and conditions of the Incentive Warrants will remain unchanged.

Insiders of the Company participated in the Incentive Program and, as a result, the Incentive Program may constitute a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company relies on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction with insiders will not be more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company and no securities of the Company are listed on a specified market set out in such section, and the Company further relies on the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis of the fair market value of the transaction with insiders will not be more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a ‘consolidate, partner and invest’ approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company’s current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC’s operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

