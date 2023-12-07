Global Energy Metals CEO Mitchell Smith joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share a promising update on the company’s significant projects in Nevada, namely the Lovelock and Treasure Box Projects.

These ventures hold great potential for the exploration and development of valuable mineral resources.

The Lovelock Mine Property spans 27 contiguous unpatented lode mining claims in Pershing County, Nevada, and an additional 63 unpatented lode mining claims in Churchill County, Nevada, covering an extensive area of approximately 1,813 acres. Meanwhile, the Treasure Box Property comprises an impressive 76 contiguous unpatented lode mining claims in Churchill County, Nevada, enveloping approximately 1,561 acres.

Smith enthusiastically revealed that the latest report has successfully advanced the company’s comprehension of the geology and mineralization within both the Lovelock Cobalt Mine Property and the Treasure Box Property. This newfound understanding has been achieved through a combination of comprehensive sampling programs, geophysical studies, and a strategically implemented drilling program.

These initiatives have yielded positive results, confirming historical mineralization and validating the work undertaken by recent property owners.

One of the notable findings from the limited drilling program conducted in 2022 is the identification of a substantial 9- to 16-meter-thick zone of cobalt, nickel, and copper mineralization within the hanging wall of the N40E fault. This discovery corresponds closely to a previously identified chargeability high, as revealed in a 2018 DC/IP resistivity survey.

These results are highly encouraging and underscore the considerable potential at both the Lovelock and Treasure Box Properties.

In light of these promising exploration results, Global Energy Metals is poised to continue its diligent efforts at these properties, with a strategic focus on follow-up work to further delineate and unlock the mineralization potential. These developments highlight the company’s commitment to harnessing valuable mineral resources while contributing to the growth and sustainability of the mining industry in Nevada.

