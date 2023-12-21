Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire – December 21, 2023 – GOAT Industries Ltd. (the “Company” or “GOAT”) (CSE:GOAT) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Michael Leahy as a director and as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), effective immediately.

With over 12 years of entrepreneurial experience, Mr. Leahy is a seasoned business professional with expertise in business development, corporate development and operations. He previously held the positions of Vice President of Business Development and later Chief Operating Officer at a private technology company renowned for its proprietary satellite radar technology utilized in mineral exploration, subsurface 3D modeling, and infrastructure monitoring. Additionally, Mr. Leahy served as the Executive Chair of the private technology company’s U.S. subsidiary. His involvement extends across diverse sectors, including natural resources, technology, and tourism resort development, showcasing his versatile background in both public and private companies.

To make room for Mr. Leahy’s appointment, Mr. Lawrence Hay has stepped down as CEO but will continue on with the Company as interim Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and as a director.

ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES LTD.

GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The paramount goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/. The Company’s final prospectus, financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

