Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire — January 30, 2024 – Gold Digger Resources Inc. (CSE:GDIG) (“Gold Digger” or the “Company“) announces that Malcolm Smith has resigned as director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Smith for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

“We greatly enjoyed working with Malcolm and valued the experience he brought to the board of directors of the Company,” commented Allan Bezanson, President, CEO and a director of the Company.

The Company is in the process of identifying a qualified replacement director and will make any necessary announcements in due course.

About Gold Digger Resources Inc.

Gold Digger Resources Inc. is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company’s material property is the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Gold Digger Resources Inc.

Allan Bezanson, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (416) 427-4505

