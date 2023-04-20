Reading Time: 2 minutes

April 20, 2023 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia – Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd (TSXV:GCC) announces it has increased its digital marketing budget aimed at enhancing investor awareness, in line with TSX Venture Exchange Policies.

As part of these efforts, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of an investor marketing campaign and has engaged Winning Media LLC (“Winning Media”) to provide investor relations and digital advertising services to the Company. Services to be provided by Winning Media include copywriting and design fees and digital advertising. The engagement of Winning Media will extend for an initial period of 120 days for a fee of US$100,000 as part of the budget in connection with the campaign. Neither Winning Media nor any of its principals currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.

Winning Media is based out of Houston Texas and brings over 20 years of experience in the online advertising and investor relations industry.

About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd.

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. is rediscovering the Cariboo Gold Rush by proceeding with high-grade targeted drilling and trenching programs on its Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine project which is almost fully encircled on 3 of 4 sides by Osisko Development Ltd. (ODV: NYSE/TSX.V)

Golden Cariboo’s Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property is 4 km northeast of, and road accessible from, Hixon in central British Columbia. The Property includes the Quesnelle Quartz gold-silver deposit, which was discovered in 1865 in conjunction with placer mining activities. Hixon Creek, which dissects the Hixon Gold claims, is a placer creek which has seen limited, small-scale placer production since the mid 1860’s. From Ministry of Mines Reports prior to 1945, estimates of up to $2,000,000 worth of placer gold was mined from Hixon Creek.

For further information please contact:

GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD.

“Andrew H. Rees”

Andrew H. Rees, Director

Tel: 604-682-2928

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.