Goldseek Resources Inc. Announces Listing on The Canadian Securities Exchange

Tickers: XCNQ:GSK

Tags: #Mining

London, Ontario – TheNewswire – March 6, 2020 – Goldseek Resources Inc. (“Goldseek“), a London, Ontario-based mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce it has fulfilled the requirements to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company’s common shares will commence trading at market open on March 9, 2020 under the stock symbol GSK.

The Company has a total of 19,872,000 common shares issued and outstanding (21,474,500 common shares on a fully diluted basis). The Company’s largest shareholders are Keith James Deluce, who beneficially owns 3,345,000 common shares (16.8%); Charles Joseph Deluce, who beneficially owns 3,345,000 common shares (16.8%); and Jonathon Deluce, who beneficially owns 2,670,000 common shares (13.4%).

About Goldseek Exploration Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying two projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry, Quebec and Hemlo, Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jon Deluce

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 647-549-7257

For more information, please contact:

Goldseek Resources Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

The reader is invited to visit Goldseek’s web site https://www.goldseekresources.com/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.