The future for crypto still looks bright. Allied Market Research released a report that the cryptocurrency market value is about to triple by 2030, hitting a whopping $4.94 billion. What’s fueling this crypto rocket? According to Allied, it’s the focus of cryptocurrency on remittances and global payments taking the lead – put in one word, utility.

From all indications, cryptocurrency is gearing up to be a big player in the future of global finance; but that’s 7 years away from now according to the AMR. However, in the near term, investors are eager to know what lies ahead in 2024.

Notably, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the recently emerged presale utility-focused gem, Everlodge, have all demonstrated the potential for substantial returns. While the reasons behind their promising prospects are quite evident, let’s take a quick dive to see why these projects rank among the best crypto investments to consider ahead of 2024.

Grayscale CEO Optimistic on Bitcoin While Crypto Wizard Target Remains $55,000 for Bitcoin in Q1 2024

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein is seeing big potential for Bitcoin (BTC) once the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gives the thumbs up to a spot market BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF).

In a recent CNBC interview, Sonnenshein, though not one to throw around price predictions, emphasizes the prevailing optimism in the market. According to him, a substantial number of investors are jumping on the Bitcoin bandwagon and integrating it into their portfolios. As we anticipate the potential approval of the ETF, he believes it will be a game-changer, unlocking opportunities for a significant portion of the investment community.

As per price predictions, analyst Crypto Wizard posted on X, talking about a potential dip in Bitcoin price below the $40k threshold in the weeks ahead. They note that in the event of any deviation from this prediction, a decisive break above $46k for Bitcoin would be the game-changer. Despite these short-term fluctuations, their overall target stands firm at $55k for Bitcoin price by the first quarter of 2024.

Ethereum Looks Bullish for 2024

The immense popularity of the Ethereum (ETH) network has positioned it among the leading altcoins in today’s market. Its widespread appeal is not the only factor contributing to its positive sentiment; Ethereum also benefits from a history of resilience and market dominance.

With a current price of $2,230, Ethereum has experienced significant growth in the past month, reaching a peak of around $2,367 to mark the highest point of the year. While the overall bullish momentum in the cryptocurrency market may be waning, Ethereum price has managed to remain relatively stable, with a nearly 2% increase over the past week.

However, considering the recent drop of over $100 from its peak, investors should be prepared for a potential further correction. Yet, given Ethereum’s historical price resilience and strong market presence, it is reasonable to expect a more stable price trajectory leading up to the new year.

Everlodge Has Lofty Plans To Take Charge in Q1 2024

Everlodge (ELDG) emerged as a revolutionary force in the real estate realm, positioned to revolutionize the $280 trillion industry by tackling long-standing challenges. Traditionally, the prohibitively high entry costs, often reaching millions of dollars, combined with a lack of transparency and liquidity, have created barriers for numerous potential investors.

Everlodge’s DeFi property marketplace directly confronts these challenges within the travel property sector. Through the innovative approach of listing properties as NFTs on its platform, Everlodge introduces fractionalized ownership, allowing investors to purchase NFT fractions representing a percentage of a property. Imagine owning 25% of a property generating $6,000 monthly, resulting in a $1,500 passive income.

In essence, Everlodge not only breaks down barriers but also provides investors with the opportunity to access equity in some of the world’s most luxurious travel properties and you can join in for only $0.027.

Furthermore, industry experts predict a potential 10X surge in Everlodge’s project valuation if the company successfully achieves crucial milestones. This projection highlights the anticipation surrounding Everlodge’s transformative initiatives and underscores the potential for significant growth, positioning it as one of the best crypto investments leading up to 2024.

Looking ahead, the probability of a positive upturn in cryptocurrency in 2024 is very much palpable and projects like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Everlodge have everything to fight for to become the best coins to invest in 2024.

