Greatland Gold PLC (AIM:GGP, OTC:GRLGF) managing director Shaun Day speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the mining development and exploration company announced that it has identified another potential anomaly from the latest drilling and geophysical results at Scallywag, adjacent to its Havieron development in Paterson, Western Australia.

Magnetic tests highlighted the conductor at depth within a syncline fold structure along the mineralised trend from Havieron. The key highlight, according to Day, was the electromagnetic (EM) survey, revealing significant targets for future exploration. This ground-based survey pinpointed potential sources of gold and copper, setting the stage for high-priority targeting in 2024.

Beyond Scallywag, Day emphasises Greatland Gold’s ongoing commitment to other projects. The company anticipates releasing an MRE update within the current quarter, reflecting collaboration with their joint venture partner and independent reviews. Additionally, Day mentions recent drilling in the Ernest Giles area, with assay results expected in early 2024.

Greatland Gold continues its comprehensive planning for the coming year, including further exploration at Ernest Giles and follow-ups on nickel prospects at Panorama. The South Paterson area, particularly around Strickland, remains a primary focus for the company as it pursues tier-one targets.

