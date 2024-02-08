Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greatland Gold PLC managing director Shaun Day joins Proactive’s Stephen Gunnion with latest drilling results from the company’s Ernest Giles project in Western Australia’s goldfields.

The 100% owned project spans over 1,950 square kilometres and is notably underexplored, providing a unique opportunity for significant gold discoveries. The area, rich in arcane greenstone, mirrors the geological features of other prolific gold discoveries in the region.

Following over five years of efforts to secure First Nations heritage access, Day said Greatland Gold has now commenced drilling, revealing promising mineralization from preliminary tests. The initial drilling phase, supported by the Western Australian Government’s EIS programme, included two diamond drill holes totaling 1,300 meters, uncovering mineralization of eight meters at 0.12 grams per ton.

Although not indicative of a full ore body, Day said these results are encouraging and lay the groundwork for further exploration. Greatland Gold plans to leverage its expertise in uncovering undercover opportunities, employing geophysics to peer through the cover and identify potential gold deposits.

Looking ahead, the company aims to conduct an extensive exploration program in the latter half of 2024, focusing on geophysical surveys to better understand the underlying structures and guide future drilling efforts. ‌

Contact Details

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

[email protected]